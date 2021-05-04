iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

