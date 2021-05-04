iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 48.3% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $213,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.02. 72,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,279. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.