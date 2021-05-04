iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.92. The company had a trading volume of 349,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

