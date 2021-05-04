iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $414.93. 436,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,086. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.