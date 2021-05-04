IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Up 9.1%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.51. 190,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 171,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

