Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $286.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

