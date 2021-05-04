IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) & UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Head-To-Head Review

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IWG and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IWG N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 7.25% 7.48% 5.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IWG and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IWG 0 4 3 0 2.43 UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00

UniFirst has a consensus target price of $248.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than IWG.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IWG and UniFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IWG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.36 $135.77 million $7.13 31.63

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than IWG.

Summary

UniFirst beats IWG on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products. It provides its services to property owners and investors, landlords, franchisees, brokers, and various other customers under the Regus, Spaces, No18, HQ, and Signature, as well as Open Office, The Clubhouse, The Office Operators, Stop & Work, BizDojo, and Basepoint brands. In addition, the company operates Meetingo, a digital platform that provides solutions for meeting; Easy Offices, an online broker that helps to find places to work; Rovva, an online toolkit which provides a range of products and services that help the clients to take their businesses further; Worka, an easy-to-use app. to search, compare, and book office space, coworking, and meeting rooms; and managed conventional office solutions that provides customized workspaces. It operates through 3,313 locations in 1,131 towns and cities across 120 countries. The company was formerly known as Regus plc and changed its name to IWG plc in December 2016. IWG plc was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

