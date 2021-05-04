J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in April

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 53,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,520. The company has a market cap of $88.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.Jill stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 3.12% of J.Jill as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

