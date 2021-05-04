J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 481 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,230 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

