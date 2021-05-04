J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 6,861 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.