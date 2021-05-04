J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after buying an additional 311,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.