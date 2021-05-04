J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

FREL stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

