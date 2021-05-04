J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,077,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,296,000 after buying an additional 146,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

