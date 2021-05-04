J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after acquiring an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.