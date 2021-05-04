J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,141 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

