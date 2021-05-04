Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

