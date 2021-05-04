Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $121.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.86. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $121.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

