Jackson P. Tai Buys 1,366 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.