Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,743. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $138.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.