James Hambro & Partners Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $187.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

