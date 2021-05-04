James Hambro & Partners Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

