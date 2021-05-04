James Hambro & Partners Sells 203 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

James Hambro & Partners decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 124,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Walmart by 28.8% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 193,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Walmart by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 678,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 15.3% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.