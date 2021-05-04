Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40.

