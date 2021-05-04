Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $22,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $67.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

