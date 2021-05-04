Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 77,364 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 260.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $18,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

