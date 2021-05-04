Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 117,220 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of The AES worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The AES by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

