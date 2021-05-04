Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,615. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,056,000.

