Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €66.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.99 ($65.87).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €53.46 ($62.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.85. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

