Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.82 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $34,491,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26,714.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

