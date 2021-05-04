Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,759,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

