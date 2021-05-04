Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Veoneer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

NYSE:VNE opened at $23.42 on Monday. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter worth $205,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.