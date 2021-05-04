JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.08.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.