JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth $402,000.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.