JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 132,842 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after buying an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 208,042 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.