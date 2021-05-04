JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 797 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

