JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,850,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

