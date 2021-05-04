JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $149.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $130.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

