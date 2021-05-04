JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 278.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

SNDR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 1,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

