JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,140. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20.

