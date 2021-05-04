JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,980,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 546,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. 19,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,703,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

