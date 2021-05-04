JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,976. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

