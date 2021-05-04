JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 495,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.90. 11,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,075. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.73. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

