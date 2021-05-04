JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.63 ($24.27).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.10 ($18.94) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.21.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

