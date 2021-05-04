JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Shares in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

