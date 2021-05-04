JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $767,000 Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $176.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

