JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 553,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,649,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

