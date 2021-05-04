JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $43.50

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $43.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 122,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,535 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 137,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

