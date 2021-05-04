JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $694,000 in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $13,326,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

