JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $63.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 174.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.