JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 59,200 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Compugen worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 164,518 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $566.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

